Rayne gearing up for 45th Frog Festival

The city of Rayne is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors to the 45th Rayne Frog Festival on May 10-13 at the Frog Festival grounds.

The unique “Fete des Oua Oua Rons” (Cajun for festival of the bullfrogs) offers a safe, family-friendly event for all ages and cultures.

Rain or shine, the spacious Frog Festival Pavilion provides the perfect venue for the festival.

Advance carnival ride tickets for $20 are available from Mitchell Brothers Amusements at the Rayne Chamber office. The tickets can be used Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Bring your ticket/tickets to the Carnival Ticket Booth for a special wristband that will allow you to ride any ride, as many times as you wish.

The Chamber will sell the advance tickets on Friday, May 5, during regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 9, during regular business hours (until 4 p.m.).

A Frog Festival Blood Drive, conducted by United Blood Services, will be held on Monday, May 8, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rayne Chamber office at 107 W. Oak St. The first 30 donors will receive a free carnival ride bracelet good for Thursday night at the festival.

At the Souvenir Booth, the official Frog Festival Poster, 2017 Frog Festival T-shirts and a large variety of “frog” items will be sold.

Handicap parking is available (look for the signs).

A Kids Area, providing arts and crafts, face painting and more, provides a safe place for the children to enjoy the festival with their parents.

No ice chests or pets will be allowed on the grounds.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 10, at 5 p.m. with “Carnival Family Night” with Mitchell Bros. & Sons Amusements offering “Wristband Specials” to popular rides for all ages, games and food. No admission charged to enter the grounds on Wednesday.

On Thursday, May 11, gates open at 5 p.m., again with free admission.

After opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m., vendor booths will open, and musical entertainment by High Performance from 6 to 9 p.m. will provide music for dancing and the Jitterbug and Waltz Dance Contests.

On Friday, May 12, the entertainment, food and fun continue at 5 p.m. when the gates open.

The annual Arts & Craft Show, sponsored by the Rayne Civic Beautification Board and located on the festival grounds, will officially open at that time.

Musical entertainment will be provided by 2016 Accordion Contest winner Seth Spell and Cajun Strong, featuring Jamey Beard and Jason Bergeron, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the main stage.

Admission on Friday and Saturday is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

The gates open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the day begins with the annual Diaper Derby, sponsored by the Rayne Jaycees, at 9 a.m. on Stage II.

The annual Frog Derby Queen’s Contest, sponsored by the Rayne Lions Club, begins at 10 a.m. and features pretty ladies dressed in jockey attire and the biggest frogs jumping in all directions!

To enhance the festival mood for the public, the Parade Block Party, sponsored by Dup’s DJ Service, will be held at Rayne City Hall on The Boulevard beginning at 10 a.m.

During the Grand Parade, recognition of dignitaries, float sponsors and parade participants will be made from the city hall Block Party area.

This year’s Parade Grand Marshals, Carol and Helen Menard, Rayne natives, lead the parade line-up of area high school bands, local and visiting kings and queens, and floats. beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Rayne.

The Frog Festival 4-Ball Golf Tournament will tee-off at 10 a.m., sponsored by Cajun Pine Golf Club in nearby Branch.

Meanwhile, back at the festival grounds, the second annual Frog Cook-off, which began earlier in the morning, will be ready for the judging at noon.

On Stage II, the second annual Frog Leg Etiquette Eating Contest, sponsored by the City of Rayne begins at 1 p.m. Contestants are representatives of local civic, social and church organizations.

On the Main Stage, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., the second annual Cajun Accordion Contest, with contestants vying for winner category prizes and the grand prize of an original Richard Cajun Accordion will definitely be a toe-tapping entertainment.

The frogs keep on jumping for the Frog Racing and Jumping Contest at 1:30 p.m. This event is open to the public, including children and adults categories.

Frogs are available to rent for a small fee from sponsors, Rayne Jaycees and the Rayne Acadian-Tribune. Trophies and other prizes are awarded.

At 3:30 p.m., winners of the Frog Cook-off and Accordion Contest will be announced from the Main Stage.

Musical entertainment continues with The Legends of Swamp Pop, featuring Warren Storm, Willie T, Tommy McClain, TK Hulin, Charles Mann & The Cypress Band performing from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage.

Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m.; followed by Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band from 9:30 until midnight.

For more information, visit the festival on Facebook or official website at www.raynefrogfestival.com.