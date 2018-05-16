Rayne High graduation, class day set for 144

Of the 144 graduates of Rayne High School who will receive their high school diplomas Saturday, May 20, at the 9:30 a.m. commencement in the school’s north gymnasium, eight will graduate with highest grade point average, named “Highest Distinction” graduates.

Top graduates of the RHS class of 2018 are:

• Kaitlyn Barron, daughter of Don and Angel Barron;

• Lindsey Batten, daughter of Mitchell and Shelley Batten;

• Kylee Elkins, daughter of Barry Elkins and Andrea Lormond;

• Leah Hollier, daughter of Brian and Shannon Hoffpauir

• Damarcus James, son of Marcus and Darlene James;

• Peyton Richard, son of Robert and Elisha Richard;

• Darian Thomas, grandson of Ezora Thomas; and

• Grant Trahan, son of Kurt and Shannon Trahan.

These eight graduates have maintained at least a 4.0 grade point average throughout their high school careers. Each will receive the prestigious honor medallion during Class Day ceremonies which will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18, in the north gym.

During the traditional Class Day program, graduates will receive scholarships and awards by the school, social and civic organizations, in addition to top school awards.

Attendance at Saturday’s commencement is by ticket only.

Graduates will also be highlighted on Thursday, May 24, in the Tribune’s annual Graduation Special Edition.