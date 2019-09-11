Rayne High to host teen vaping assembly

RAYNE - Due to the alarming nationwide epidemic, Rayne High School will host an educational assembly to address the concerns of teenage vaping/electronic smoking.

The assembly will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. in the RHS North Gym. All students will be present and all parents are welcome to attend. Doors will open for parents at 8:30 a.m. and the assembly begins at 9 a.m.

The assembly will address both the medical and legal concerns of vaping. The assembly will be conducted by Rayne High School staff, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Nursing Program, Rayne Police Department and Acadia Parish District Attorney’s Office.