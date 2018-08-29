Rayne High, Notre Dame homecoming dates set

As announced by faculty chairperson Paige Dupont, Rayne High School’s 2018 Homecoming will be celebrated the week of Sept. 17-21, complete with the traditional programs and events associated with homecoming week.

In addition to daily activities to be enjoyed by students and faculty during the week, the annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, following its usual route from Central Kindergarten and ending at Rayne High School where the community-wide pep rally and Powder Puff Game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 21, classmates from the graduating classes ending in 8’s will be honored during the annual Alumni Reception at 10 a.m. that morning in the school’s library.

The new Homecoming Queen will be crowned later that evening during halftime activities of the RHS Homecoming Game when the Wolves will host Erath at Wolf Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Please contact the school at 334-6278 with any questions or concerns of the Homecoming events.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish will celebrate Homecoming the week of Oct. 1-5. The Classes of 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999, and 2009 will be honored at events and the homecoming football game on Oct. 5, at which time the new Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime activities when the Pios will host Kinder High School.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, when the annual Homecoming Parade rolls North on Parkerson Ave. from the Court Circle. The parade will end at the Notre Dame campus, where a pep rally will be held.

Immediately following the pep rally, the Notre Dame High School Gumbo Cookoff will be held on the track surrounding the practice field. Team entry forms are available by calling the Notre Dame Development Office at 783.7143 (there is no entry fee for teams). Individual tickets are $5 and are available at Notre Dame High School. All funds raised go towards ND teacher benefits.

All Notre Dame, St. Joseph High School, St. Michael High School and St. Francis High School Alumni are invited to celebrate Mass with our students and faculty on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 9:05 a.m. in the A.B. Doré Memorial Gym.

Alumni and ND friends are invited to join the school on Friday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. for the annual Homecoming Pep Rally in the gym.

The week’s festivities will conclude with the football game on Friday evening when the Pioneers take on the Kinder Yellow Jackets. Prior to the game, a reception will be held at 6 p.m. at the Rayne High School Stadium honoring the Notre Dame High School classes of 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999 and 2009. Later on, the 2018 Notre Dame Homecoming Court will be introduced during halftime. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Mandy Miller, Notre Dame’s Director of Development, asks all alumni to log on to the school’s website www.ndpios.com, click on the alumni link and update information.