Article Image Alt Text

Rayne Holiday Market to highlight ‘Shop Small Saturday’

Thu, 10/24/2019 - 2:47pm
Thursday, October 24, 2019

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne have joined forces to host the inaugural Rayne Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 30, better know as “Shop Small Saturday.”
Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. customers can visit with participating vendors at the Rayne Depot for a variety of gifts and special selections, just in time for Christmas.
Children can take selfies with Santa Clause, while mom and dad shop for Christmas and sample deliciously prepared foods.
Throughout the city, Rayne merchants will be offering specials and discounts. You can find a map of participating Rayne businesses along with their specials, discounts, and holiday hours in the Rayne Acadian-Tribune on the Thursday, Nov. 21st edtion.
For more information on participating as a vendor at the Rayne Depot during the special event contact Marietta Leonards Sikat at 210- 667-7914/msikat@aol.com or through the chamber at raynechamber1@bellsouth.net.
Rayne businesses who will participate can contact Josie Henry at 337-334-3186 with the Rayne Acadian-Tribune for ad information and to be included in the special publication.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019