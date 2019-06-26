Rayne Legion Post 77 plans installation, meeting changed

RAYNE - As announced by Commander David Simon, the monthly meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, when new officers will be installed during the annual installation ceremony.

Officers of Post 77 and Auxiliary Unit 77 will be installed during the 7 p.m. ceremonies at the local American Legion Home, followed by a meal for all in attendance, including special guests.

Legion officers to be installed are Commander David Simon, 1st Vice Ray Olinger, 2nd Vice Robley Moreau, 3rd Vice John Quebodeaux, Financial Officer Lorraine Shelton-Gaines, Jr. Past Commander Gene Comeaux, Adjutant Brady Myers, Chaplain Robert Comeaux, Service Officer John Petitjean, Judge Advocate Shane Mouton, Sgt.-at-arms Andrew Habetz, Color Bears Wilson LeDoux and Harold Arceneaux.

The office of historian/publicity officer remains open, and advisors to the commander will be selected by the commander following installment ceremonies.