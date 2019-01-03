Rayne Mardi Gras events, balls set to enjoy the season

RAYNE - As the Mardi Gras season officially begins on Sunday, Jan. 6, (Twelfth Night), not one, but four Mardi Gras events will be hosted in the city of Rayne in the coming weeks.

Rayne Grand Court

The Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball will be hosted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Rayne Civic Center.

King Dwayne Derise and Queen Jamie Bouy invite all party-goers to attend the eighth annual event with a theme of “Under the Big Top.”

Tickets for the ball are $50 per person and are available from members of the court and at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office at 107 West Oak St.

Krewe de Joi de Vie

The Fifth Annual Krewe de Joie de Vie Mardi Gras Ball will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Rayne Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and festivities at 7 p.m.

Theme for the 2019 ball is “Legends in Concert” with King Patrick Thibodeaux and Queen Denise Brignac welcoming all Mardi Gars goers.

Tickets are $50 each and requests can be sent to krewedejoiedevie@yahoo.com.

Rayne Mardi Gras Parade

& Celebration

The Fourth Annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade and After Party Celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, for the citizens of Rayne by the City of Rayne and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

The parade is slated for 3 p.m. as it will roll down South Adams and The Boulevard before turning onto Oak Street near the Police Station headed for the Frog Festival Pavilion where the after-party will be enjoyed until 6 p.m. A number of activities will be held with additional info to be released as the event nears.

For more information, please contact the Rayne Chamber office at 337-334-2332.

Krewe of King & Queen

Extraordinaire

The Krewe of King & Queen Extraordinaire will host their Second Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 5, in Rayne at 4 p.m.

The entire family is invited to participate in the exciting, family-focused, energetic, costume-filled Mardi Gras parade and after-party events at the Frog Festival Pavilion.

The parade route will remain the same as last year, with vehicles and approved entries beginning and ending at Frog Festival Drive.

Grand Marshal honorees are Don Charles and Ambrashae Forman, last year’s king and queen.

For additional information or questions of the parade and events, contact Ryan Breaux (337-304-2004) or Ludy Bellard (337-322-5520).