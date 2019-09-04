Rayne native, historian publishes first book

RAYNE - While riding the rails during his 44 years as a railroad employee or riding the waves during his time aboard a Navy destroyer during the Vietnam War, William Thibodeaux acquired a love for history and story telling.

With his thirst for history and deep appreciation of his French heritage, Thibodeaux has always dreamed of someday sharing his stories he attained mostly while riding the rails between New Orleans and Houston during his employment with Southern/Union Pacific Railroad.

After retiring, Thibodeaux began writing stories that he heard throughout his life, some going all the way back to his early childhood.

That dream came true this summer as he published his first book, “Hidden History of Acadiana,” a compilation of non-fictional short stories he has written over the years about people, places and events of years gone by.

As noted on the book jacket, “Tragedy and destruction abound in this region and in these pages, but heroism, glory and Cajun flare come in equal measure.

“From the improbable Thoroughbred Twenty-Twoinit, which defied odds and burned Vegas odds makers at Evangeline Downs, to the destitute Reconstruction-era Cajuns who sought recompense from the federal government after the war, history comes to life in these re-tellings by historian and yarn spinner William Thibodeaux.

“Before “serial killer” was a term, a vile murderer stalked the streets of then-tiny Lafayette, inciting unimaginable terror. All too familiar are harrowing tales of locals who battened down the hatches as horrible storms roared forth.

“From the hills to the bayous, Acadiana has quite a story to tell, especially for those who lean in close to listen.”

Earlier this month in Crowley, Thibodeaux was guest speaker for the monthly meeting of the Genealogical & Historical Society. He spoke of stories of his book which pertain to Crowley, including the Medlenka River, along with the local outlaws of Octave and Auguste Thibodeaux who caused a huge derailment in 1894. He also presented a short story of the sensational trial of Dora Murff and James Duvall.

Future speaking dates will be scheduled, in addition to book signings.

“I was very excited to see the crowd we had in Crowley,” stated Thibodeaux. “We basically had standing room only. Hope to see many more interested readers in the months to come.”

An honored 2019 inductee to The Acadian Museum into its Order of Living Legends in February, Thibodeaux has led a French table group in Rayne (la table Française de Rayne et histoire) every Saturday morning for the past decade. He occasionally has invited guests who share their stories, with each session audio-video recorded and archived at Dupré Library for posterity.

For more than three years now, Thibodeaux has also conducted a monthly history talk at Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette. The stories he shares all have historical significance to the Acadiana region when he speaks of people, places and events of long ago. They are also audio-video recorded and archived at Dupré Library. The talks are mostly from information he has researched or written about through the years.

The Rayne native was one of five children, three boys and two girls, born to Wilson Thibodeaux and the former Rose Mae Menard of Mire, and later Rayne where he attended Rayne High School.

He grew up in a French-speaking community, and like most Acadians during that era, French was his first language.

Thibodeaux is married to the love of his life, the former Judy Clark of Riceville, and they make their home in Lafayette.

“Hidden History of Acadiana” is available at Barnes and Nobles, Amazon and with Thibodeaux who can be contacted at wjthibodeaux@yahoo.com or by phone at 337-371-9011. He is also available every Saturday morning at the historic Bernard-Bertrand House in Rayne between 9-11 a.m.

Book signing for “Hidden History of Acadiana” is finally scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2019, between the hours of 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at Barnes & Noble located at 5705 Johnston Street, Lafayette, La. 70503.