Rayne native returns to Acadiana for comedy show

RAYNE - Rayne native and actress of over 300 sit-coms, movies and commercials all over the world, Rosalee Mayeux is returning to Acadiana this weekend.

The Lafayette Comedy will present Mayeux and will also feature Terrance Washington on Friday, Nov. 2, during her hilarious standup act at Club 337 at the Doubletree Hotel in Lafayette.

“I’m so excited to come back home for a show,” stated Mayeux of the weekend show to be held in Lafayette. “I’ve received so many positive comments and messages and looking forward to seeing many of my old friends and fans.”

Mayeux is a Rayne High School graduate who studied at USL, LSU and LA Film School. She resides in Los Angeles and is best known for her work on Blast from the Past (1999), The Lawnmower Man (1992) and Unconditional Love (2002).

An accomplished stand-up comedian, actress and award winning writer, her career began as a Ford high-fashion model in NYC, Paris, London, and Germany.

Moving to Los Angeles under an ABC Comedy Contract, she soon started a family and found herself playing the mom in over 300 national commercials.

She’s appeared in features and TV with stars such as Pierce Brosnan, Tom Selleck, Shirley MacLaine, Jeff Foxworthy, Brendan Fraser and Carol Burnett.

As a writer, Mayeux won the prestigious Columbine Writing Award for Best Short Story at the Colorado Moondance International Film Festival two years in a row, with her hard-hitting short stories about moms, kids and drugs in LA.

Inspired by her years of working with comedy geniuses, she became a sought-after, stand-up comedienne around the Los Angeles comedy scene. She performs regularly at The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and The Ice House.

Get there early on Friday and be in your seat by 8 p.m. when the fun begins. Club 337 is located at 1521 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette.