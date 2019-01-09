Rayne Planning, Zoning Commission approves variance, votes on chair

RAYNE - A brief meeting was held Monday, Jan. 7, by the Rayne Planning Commission at City Hall.

In attendance for the meeting were Planning Commission members Wayne Wyatt, Ron Sonnier, Jerry Bergeron and Chairman Lee Seilhan.

Planning Commission member Sanders Senegal was not in attendance.

The main subject on the agenda for the meeting was the Commission to consider a requested for a variance from Ali LeLeux for the placement of a beauty salon and boutique at 309 East Louisiana Ave., which is presently zoned at R-1.

Following a brief discussion by the Planning Commission as it was noted similar businesses have occupied the location until recently, a motion was made by Sonnier to approve the request.

Voting in accordance with the motion were Sonnier, Bergeron and Wyatt.

The Commission was also asked to consider the renewal of Lee Seilhan to continue to serve as chairman of the Rayne Planning and Zoning Committee for the 2019 calendar year.

A motion was made by Sonnier to approve the request. Voting in accordance with the motion were Sonnier, Bergeron and Wyatt.

Seilhan noted the Commission’s report would be forwarded to the City Council for the Jan. 14 meeting.

With no additional business to be brought forth, the meeting was adjourned.