Rayne repeats State Cleanest City title

For the second year in a row, the City of Rayne has collected a State Cleanest City title, as announced Monday afternoon by State Chairman Jean Gilstrap of the Louisiana Federation of Garden Clubs.

A call was received by Rayne Cleanest City Chairman Lisa Soileaux from Gilstrap of Rayne’s win.

“With judging completed Friday afternoon, I was waiting all weekend for that phone call,” said Soileaux of her phone call with Gilstrap Monday afternoon. “I couldn’t wait to tell everyone that we won the state title again.

“It’s what we worked for so hard for many weeks, Soileaux continued. “A sincere thank you to everyone who helped in anyway for this honor. We have a presentable city year round, but everyone worked hard to improve our appearance where needed and it made a difference. Thanks.”

State judges visited the city the morning of Wednesday, May 2, with other cities in other categories (population) completed Friday, May 4.

Rayne was named the state winner in Category F, which also included the cities of Winnfield and Tallulah and Youngville.

Judges for the state judging were Linda Finley, JoAnn Pugh and Clare Earl, joined by State Chairman Jean Gilstrap who presented Mayor Charles Robichaux the district plaque earned during the April judging.

“We love to visit Rayne,” Gilstrap said during her presentation of the district plaque from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation. “We are always impressed with your city — it is beautiful year-round — and you go above and beyond for the Cleanest City judging.”

Following an early morning tour of the city, judges and guests enjoyed a breakfast; after which, Robichaux presented each judge and the chairman a special “goody bag” from the city.

Following his introduction of special guests, city officials, Garden Club members and volunteers, Robichaux thanked everyone for their help for the contest, in addition to the public’s year-round help in keeping the city clean and appealing.

“Our citizens always take pride in our city, no matter the time of the year,” Robichaux concluded.

On behalf of the Rayne Garden Club, Soileaux added her thanks for everyone’s help.

“I want to thank everyone for their help and for their extended effort for the Cleanest City Contest, especially our city’s clubs, city employees, the mayor and his wife, Garden Club members, and the many volunteers who keep Rayne looking good all year long. Everyone deserves this honor”

Gilstrap will make the state presentation during her return trip in the coming weeks.