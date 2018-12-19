Rayne Tribune names ‘Christmas Cash’ winner

John Rose of Rayne got an early Christmas gift when he was declared the winner of the 2018 Rayne Acadian-Tribune’s Annual Christmas Cash $500 Shopping Spree.

His winning entry was submitted at Mon Reve Boutique, one of the 20 sponsoring city merchants.

Sponsors included Wright Decor Interior Gifts, Bombshell Beauty Bath Cosmetics, Frog City Travel Plaza, Gabe’s Cajun Food, Mouton Pharmacy, Farmer’s True Value, Gautreaux’s Donuts, Champagne’s Grocery, Trahan Foods, Piggly Wiggly of Rayne, Doug Ashy Building Materials, Lollihops Children’s Boutique, Acadia Animal Medical Center of Rayne, Candyland Cottage and Ice Cream Shoppe, Chef Roy’s Frog City Café, Nonc Kev’s Specialty Meats, Sonic Drive-In of Rayne, Gary Matte Hardware, Mon Reve Boutique and Gossen Funeral Home.