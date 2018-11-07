Rayne voters return mayor, council, police chief

RAYNE - Over 3,000 Rayne voters went to the polls Tuesday where they re-elected their mayor, city council and police chief for another term.

In the mayor’s race, Charles “Chuck” Robichaux will begin his second full term as Rayne’s mayor as he defeated two challengers during Tuesday’s election.

Robichaux collected 1,882 votes or 57% of the votes for the win. Challengers Brian Seth Mouton had 1,329 votes (40%) and James “Morris” Montgomery had 72 votes (2%).

Police Chief Carroll Stelly was voted to serve his fourth term as the city’s police chief.

Stelly, who has served the city as its chief since 2006, collected 1,640 votes or 51.3% of the votes for the win, compared to his lone challenger, Eddie Guidry, who garnered 1,555 votes or 48.7% once the final tally was counted, resulting in a difference of only 85 votes.

Three of the five sitting members of the City Council saw challengers during Tuesday’s election.

In Ward 1, Curtrese Minix will return as that district’s councilwomen. She garnered 449 votes (56%) compared to challengers Lester “Peadey” Washington at 29% with 233 votes and Romel J. Charles with 113 votes (14%).

In Ward 2, incumbent Kenneth Guidry collected 372 votes (51.4%) to continue representing his district for a second term.

Guidry was challenged by Aleke Kanonu Jr., who tallied 226 votes (31%) and Millard “Mills” Conques with 126 votes (17%).

Incumbent Councilman Calise Michael Doucet will begin his third term in Ward 3 as he defeated challenger Greg Arabie. Doucet collected 459 votes (53%) to Arabie’s 397 votes (46%).

Alderman-at-Large Lendell “Pete” Babineaux and Ward 4 Alderman James “Jimmy” Fontenot were unopposed for Tuesday’s election and will each continue to served in their respective positions on the City Council.

Even though two names were listed on the ballot for voters for School Board, only one remained in the running.

Following the withdrawal of incumbent David Lalande and challenger Elaine “Mama Wolf” Sias earlier during the campaign, Steve Jones was the lone candidate for the seat. He will represent District 5 on the Acadia Parish School Board.

District 6 of the Acadia Parish School Board, which includes the community of Mire, will have a new APSB member, Ike Richard (1,489), who defeated long-time member Gene I. Daigle (1,025).

Of the eight candidates vying for an alderman’s seat on the Duson Town Council, which includes two precincts within Acadia Parish, five were elected, including Carroll J. Pepper (265), Carolyn “Pepe” Richard (250), Steve Hanks (222), Wade Robin (193) and Coby Duhon (194).

Also participating in the Duson election were Laura Isadore (124), Lori Forestier (111) and Harriet O’Brien (98).