Rayne welcomes guests during Acadia Parish tour

RAYNE - The “Frog Capital of the World” welcomed guests with open arms on Friday, May 31, during a three-day event entitled, “Zydeco Cajun Prairie Tour.”

A bus filled with Baton Rouge-area tourists was escorted into the city, making their first stop of the day-long tour at Maison Daboval Bed and Breakfast, hosted by Martha and Gene Royer, owners/operators.

Guests enjoyed homemade sweet potato muffins and coffee as they heard about the history of the historic home built near the railroad tracks in 1892 by Emile Daboval, the sixth mayor of Rayne. The Royers purchased the home in 1994, restored the Daboval home to its original glory then opened the doors as a bed and breakfast for all to enjoy.

For the tour, Royer gave a brief history of the home and shared some of the unique discoveries found during the renovation about the home, especially during the years the home was operated as a boarding house.

Guests were then escorted a block over on Louisiana Avenue to hosts Eddie and Anne Palmer, owners/operators of Antiques on the Avenue. The Palmers shared the history of the building and their collection of beautiful antique furniture.

The group then walked over another block to The Crossing at Mervine Kahn, site of the original Mervine Kahn Company established by local businessman Mervine Kahn in the 1800s.

Also welcoming guests at Antiques on the Avenue was artist Dusty Reed, the “Cajun Picasso” who shared his work and stories. Combining his Cajun roots with his own unique and contemporary style -- Colk-Art, the combination of folk art (art produced from an indigenous culture) with Cubism.

Royer then boarded the bus with the many guests in attendance to enjoyed a tour of the city, including the treasures the Frog Capital of the World and Louisiana’s City of Murals has to offer.

Guests then enjoyed a delicious lunch at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café where they were greeted by owners Chef Benoit Morel and Robert Credeur for some of the finest dining in all of Acadiana right here in Rayne.

Following their meal, the group was entertained by Kenneth Stewart and Katherine Stagg who provided musical entertainment and a historical presentation of the musical history of this area.

The tour bus then headed to Roberts Cove for a visit at the German Heritage Museum, a museum built to preserve the history and heritage of this unique area in Cajun country settled by German immigrants. In addition to visiting the grounds and buildings, guests heard the history of the area, witnessed a sauerkraut demonstration and hear German music played on the accordion by a local musician.

The tour group was then escorted to a delicious and sweet stop at Candyland Cottage & Ice Cream Shoppe. While enjoying an ice cream cone or ice cream sundae, the group also took a look at the old fashioned surroundings made up of antiques of all sorts, old fashion candies and pictures and reminisced about the things that remind visitors of their childhood.

The first day of the Acadia Prairie Tour was completed at Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant near Lafayette where they enjoyed a four-course dinner with Cajun music. Since April 15, 1980, people from around the world have been stopping in to sample the savory dishes created by Prejean’s talented team of culinary experts. The restaurant now holds the record for the most medals captured by any culinary team in the south.

The second day of the tour began with a stop at Sew What Cajun Mardi Gras Costume Shop in Branch where they visited with owner Karen Thibodeaux and explored the costume shop where most of the unique Cajun Mardi Gras costumes are created and shipped throughout the world.

The group then departed north on Highway 35 for Church Point, established in 1843 and known as “Buggy Capital of the World.” Guests visited also toured the “Le Vieux Presbytere,” constructed in 1887 as the priest’s home and now serves as the museum for the cultural history of the town. Le Vieux is one of the last structures in south Louisiana to use the folk craft of mud wall construction which is known as bousillage, a primary characteristic of Louisiana’s Creole architectural heritage.

The group’s next stop was the community of Richard where they visited the grave of Charlene Richard, better know as “The Little Cajun Saint.” Over 10,000 people visit her grave every year from across the globe and leave a prayer intention.

Lunch was enjoyed at Kelly’s Landing – The Cajun Prairie Farm, just west of Roberts Cove. The group visited with owners Kelly and Lynn Hundley, enjoyed a delicious home cooked lunch while Kelly shared funny stories of his life as a rice and crawfish farmer, his tales of collecting antique farm equipment and a huge toy tractor collection.

Mouton’s Music Store along north Highway 13 was the group’s next stop where they met owner Greg Mouton and a few of his Cajun musician students. The Moutons have been building accordions since 1960, and they are known as the oldest running Cajun accordion label specializing in Louisiana music and the Cajun culture -- while at the same time -- promoting all types of music.

The city of Crowley was the afternoon stop for the group as they toured the heart of the city, including the Grand Opera House (1901), City Hall (1920) which includes the former Ford Motor Model T dealership, and the historic Rice Theater (1941), all enjoyed along Crowley’s historic downtown boulevard of Parkerson Avenue.

Day two was concluded with dinner at the fabulous Ruffino’s On the River Restaurant where they also enjoy the hit foodie show, “Meanwhile, Back at Café Du Monde - Life Stories About Food,” emceed by creator/author, Peggy Sweeney-McDonald with locals sharing their stories about food.

Following breakfast, the third and final day of the tour was spent returning to Baton Rouge.