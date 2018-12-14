Rayne welcomes Lions District 8-0 for cabinet meeting

RAYNE - For his first duty as the newly appointed District Governor, Roy Credeur welcomed Lions during the International Association of Lions Club District 8-0 2018-2019 Agenda First Cabinet Meeting held at the Civic Center Mural Room.

Credeur called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. and introduced the head table including local Rayne Lions Club committee members and special guests.

Cabinet Secretary Belinda Arceneaux called the roll and added comments, with Cabinet Treasurer Kathy Harrison presenting the treasurer’s report.

J.W. Harrison gave a report of the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp, with Lion Belinda Arceneaux reporting on the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the LCIF report presented by William Arceneaux.

Belinda Arceneaux also gave a report of the USA/Canada Forum and the MD 8 Convention.

Reports were heard from zone chairs, followed by announcements of area Lions’ events and programs.

Lunch was then enjoyed by all.

Among those in attendance for the meeting were Gerard Credeur, Kim Raymond, Linda Credeur, Madeleine Deville, Ali Delahoussaye, Belinda Arceneaux, Williams Arceneaux, Norma Theall, Sissy Faul, Fred Landry, Michael Guidry, Cordelia Pizzalotto, Ann Mire, Jan Lawrence, Ethel Rob, Claude Ledet, Red Medica, Jeremy LeBlanc, Sandra Guidry, Kathy Harris, Lucien Marks Jr., John Marcello, Cathy

Comeaux, Rachel Guidry, Joshua Hardy, Byron Foote, Frank Urias, Donald Miller Jr., Maxine Hardy, Bob Bennett, Elaine Hebert and Russell LeBlanc.

Members and guests attended the meeting from Rayne, Crowley, Lafayette, Jennings, DeRidder, Carencro, Kaplan, Port Barre, Youngsville, Abbeville, Scott, Duson, Iota-Egan, Maplewood and Lake Charles.