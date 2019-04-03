Rayne welcomes Scott dignitaries

Wed, 04/03/2019 - 6:01pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, left, welcomed Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard and other Scott officials as they enjoyed a working visit to discuss completed and ongoing projects and programs the city of Rayne has completed, a continued effort among Acadiana cities to share productive ideas among their communities. Robichaux, far left, welcomed the following Scott officials, from left, Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, Mayor Pro-Tem Troy Bergeron, City Councilman Doyle Boudreaux of District 1 and public Works superintendent Keith Theriot. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019