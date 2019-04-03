Rayne welcomes Scott dignitaries

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, left, welcomed Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard and other Scott officials as they enjoyed a working visit to discuss completed and ongoing projects and programs the city of Rayne has completed, a continued effort among Acadiana cities to share productive ideas among their communities. Robichaux, far left, welcomed the following Scott officials, from left, Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, Mayor Pro-Tem Troy Bergeron, City Councilman Doyle Boudreaux of District 1 and public Works superintendent Keith Theriot. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)