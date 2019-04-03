Rayne wins Cleanest City district title, eyes state competiton

RAYNE - Another Cleanest City district title was added last week as the city of Rayne was named winner in their district during the 2019 Cleanest City Contest held by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.

District judging for the 2019 contest was held Tuesday, March 26, as judges and District Chairman Edith Keys of Sulphur were welcomed at City Hall by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and Rayne Garden Club Chairman Lisa Soileaux, sponsors of the annual event.

Judges for the district judging were Germaine Daigle, Bridget Schlamp and Joanne Dugas, all of Sulphur, who were entertained by members of the Rayne Garden Club, city hall employees and a number of city officials following their tour of the city.

“We really enjoyed our visit here in Rayne,” Keys commented during her presentation of a participation certificate from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation to Robichaux.

“You have a very clean, welcoming city that is always very deserving of all these awards,” as she pointed towards the wall of district and state Cleanest City awards and plaques on display in the council chambers.

Following a tour of the city for the anticipated judging, the judges and guests enjoyed a light lunch; afterwhich, Robichaux presented each judge and chairman a special goody bag from the city.

Following his introduction of guests and city officials, Robichaux thanked everyone “for their help for the contest, in addition to the public’s year-round help in keeping our city clean and well-kept.”

“Our citizens always take pride in our city, no matter the time of the year,” Robichaux concluded.

On behalf of the Rayne Garden Club, Soileaux added her thanks for everyone’s help.

“I want to thank everyone for their help and extended work for the Cleanest City Contest, especially our city’s clubs, city employees, the mayor and his wife, Garden Club members, and the many volunteers who keep Rayne looking good all year long. I know everyone goes the extra mile when the Cleanest City Contest rolls around, and we thank everyone for their help.”

A call was received Friday afternoon by Soileaux from the district chairman of another Rayne district win. The state contest will be held in approximately three weeks on Tuesday, April 23, around the mid-day time frame.