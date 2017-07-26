Rayne woman charged after allegedly trying to run over man

A Rayne woman faces an attempted manslaughter charge after she allegedly tried to run over a Rayne man with her vehicle.

Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly said officers were called to a residents on Chappuis Avenue Friday, July 21, in reference to a man being struck by a vehicle.

An ambulance was dispatched to the residence.

The investigation revealed that the subjects had been involved in a verbal altercation when the female, identified as Brittany Harmon, 29, entered her vehicle that had been parked in the driveway, put it in drive and accelerated, striking the victim.

Harmon, of 306 Reynolds Avenue, was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and attempted manslaughter and was booked into the Rayne City Jail. She was later transferred to the parish jail in Crowley.