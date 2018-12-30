Rayne's city administration sworn in during inauguration

RAYNE - Following November’s election when the city’s voters re-elected a clean sweep of incumbents, that same administration was officially sworn into office on Thursday, Dec. 20, in ceremonies at the Civic Center Ballroom.

City Judge Jim Cunningham administered the oaths to the city leaders.

The ceremony, attended by family members and close friends of the officials, opened with an invocation by Pastor Gene Lee of First Baptist Church of Rayne.

Annette Cutrera, city clerk, then sang the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Parish Assessor James “Jimbo” Petitjean, former Rayne mayor who served the city for 18 years, was the evening’s master of ceremonies and shared personal comments as he invited each elected official to join Cunningham on the stage for their swearing in.

“This group of leaders will begin their second term,” stated Petitjean of the city’s leadership including the mayor and council. “Following their first term together, I would say the expectation level will be higher. They have set the bar high with the projects and programs they have accomplished so far.”

Each newly sworn in city official offered their own comments after repeating their oaths.

After taking his oath of office Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux spoke of the continued work he and the Council are planning to complete with ongoing projects and the introduction of new projects the city is in need of.

“We have a number of projects already in the works,” stated Robichaux, “and we plan to complete those soon, including the Barbara Street extension, drainage project, sidewalks along the Boulevard and North Polk, the cemetery and others that will benefit everyone.

“We also have a number of projects soon to begin for the city as a whole. Some tough decisions will have to be made that will correct the city’s infrastructure and assist our citizens in a big way, including water and sewer projects. But, I think we have the right team right here to make the correct decisions for our city to move ahead.

“We have gotten interest along I-10 and other locations throughout the city for the location of new businesses which will help our tax base and lure additional visitors.

“I would like to also thank our Council for a job well done so far, past administrations and Jimbo for establishing the foundation during his 18 years that we are now carrying on, Judge Cunningham for a wonderful job that he will soon complete with his retirement, Mrs. Annette for a great job as city clerk and keeping us in check, Tim Mader for his assistance with projects and decisions for our city, and Chief Stelly as he leads his department into a fourth term with a good staff who keeps our city safe and his DOC program that has benefitted our city in a big way.

“We have accomplished a lot so far, sure. But, we still have a long way to go. And, like I said earlier, I know that with all these people behind us, we can do what’s best for Rayne.”

Carroll Stelly was the first to repeat his oath as he was sworn in for his fourth consecutive term as Rayne’s police chief. Stelly made history as the first Rayne police chief to serve four consecutive terms. Stelly was also sworn in to serve on the DARE advisory board.

He was followed by each of the City Council members who, in turn, thanked family for their support and vowed to do their best for their individual districts and the entire city.

Council members taking their oaths of office were Councilwoman Curtrese Minix - District 1; Councilman Kenneth Guidry - District 2; Councilman Calise Michael Doucet - District 3; Councilman Jimmy Fontenot - District 4; and Alderman-at-Large Lendell “Pete” Babineaux - mayor pro-yem.

The ceremony closed with a benediction offered by Pastor Lee.

The first meeting of the new Council and Mayor will be on Monday, Jan. 14.