Rep. John Stefanski recaps the 2019 Legislative Session

RAYNE - In addition of being informed of city business and projects, audience members were also advised of the positive outcome of the recently completed 2019 regular legislative session during the August meeting of the Rayne City Council.

State Representatives John Stefanski and Bob Hensgens gave a synopsis of the session, having plenty of bragging rights as this area received it’s fair share of secured projects.

Topping the list of Rayne projects was the anticipated new Martin Luther King Center.

“Of the $325,000 requested for the project,” Stefanski stated, “$200,000 was approved in Priority 1, with the $125,000 of the remaining needed monies moved to a Priority 5 level, which should be moved up to Level One next year when the city breaks ground on having the plans drawn.”

The city (sitting administration) has earmarked $108,000 to date toward the project.

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux noted, “We (Council) plan to introduce in the new budget an additional $52,000, totaling $160,000 in funds the city will earmark for the city’s contribution towards the project.”

Robichaux continued, “To date, we only have to have city matching funds of $105,000, but we feel with the increased cost of construction and rise in materials, we need to contribute more to keep ahead of these rising costs to assure a good end result. I’m a conservative, but optimistic in the city projects we have planned.”

Another Acadia Parish project receiving appropriations was the Acadia Parish Courthouse with $765,000 for a new elevator and $710,000 for window replacements.

The highlights of the session include a $1,000 raise for every teacher in Louisiana, as well as a $500 raise for all support staff.

Additionally, state spending for K-12 education was increased by $39 million dollars.

Two pro-life bills were approved, one banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected, and the other which is a constitutional amendment to declare that Louisiana is pro-life.

Regarding infrastructure, $150 million dollars was directed to the I-49 South corridor from the proceeds of the BP settlement. The completion of I-49 south is something that has long been talked about and will have a huge economic impact on all of Acadiana.

Finally, the legislature approved a state-wide ride sharing structure that should allow access to companies like Uber and Lyft in rural areas like Acadia Parish.

“I carried nine individual bills this session,” state Stefanski, “and it appears that five of my bills will make it across the finish line. Those are HB 36, 111, 112, 221, and 596.”

He added, “Additionally, I was an original co-author on SB 152. I am particularly proud of HB 36 which strengthens our protective order laws in Louisiana in response to the tragic death of Crowley’s own Heather Mouton.”

HB 111 is a pro-law enforcement bill which strengthens the crime of disarming a police officer when the officer purchased his own weapon.

HB 112 allows local municipalities to collect small utility debts through mayor’s court, potentially saving small municipalities thousands in filing fees.

HB 221 modernizes the requirements for foster parents and was universally supported by all parties involved.

HB 596 clarifies who can be considered a commercial farmer to conform to changes made over the past couple of years.

And finally, SB 152 mandates truth in labeling for agricultural products which protects our consumers and farmers here in Louisiana.

“I am also excited about the funding for infrastructure projects here in our district that was secured by the Acadia Parish delegation,” Stefanski continued. “The highlight of that is the funding for a new bridge to replace the pontoon bridge in Estherwood.

“Working with our Acadia Parish delegation, including Sen. Blade Morrish, Sen. Bob Hensgens and Rep. Phillip Devillier, we were able to secure approximately $12 million dollars in capital outlay funding for several important projects in District 42, as well as $15 million for all of Acadia Parish.”

“I am thrilled to announce that $900,000 was appropriated for the land acquisition, environmental study, and engineering for a replacement of the aging and often-closed pontoon bridge on Highway 91 in Estherwood. An additional $4.2 million dollars was also secured as a Priority 5 project for construction at a later date.”

The DOTD now has funding to start the design and planning for the much needed bridge replacement, Stefanski explained.

Other important Acadia Parish projects receiving appropriations include:

• The City of Crowley - $290,000 was secured for renovation and repairs to the Rice Festival Building; $1.3 million for public sewerage system expansions along the I-10 service road; and $90,000 for restoration and rehabilitation of the Rice Community Theatre;

• The Town of Duson - $200,000 for infrastructure improvements and $131,000 for sewer system improvements;

• The Village of Estherwood - $895,000 for replacements and repairs to the water system;

• The Village of Morse - $227,000 for water tower improvements and $250,000 for street improvements;

• The Village of Mermentau - $435,000 for street improvements;

• Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic - $230,000 for a roof replacement and $590,000 for parking lot resurfacing; and

• Old Spanish Trail Roadway - $460,000 for improvements.

“The funding structure for capital outlay is a complicated procedure with some of the appropriations available immediately, while others must go through the bonding process,” Stefanski added.

“Our Acadia Parish delegation worked together to secure and protect the projects submitted for funding and we will continue to fight for our area to make sure we are getting our fair share in Baton Rouge.”