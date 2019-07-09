Residents air blight concerns

A heated conversation took place during the city council’s Public Safety Committee meeting about the large number of blighted properties in the city.

City Inspector Tony Duhon provided the council with a list of 81 properties that are “active” on the code enforcement activity report. In other words, he explained, those 81 properties have been listed as uninhabitable structures and the owners have been contacted to either fix the properties or demolish them.

Prior to a few months ago, when the council changed the time limit, the city allowed property owners one year to repair/demo their properties. However, the list contains properties that have been submitted dating back to 2014 and Duhon admitted that the city has at least 100 more properties that should to be added.

Crowley resident Catherine Holmes voiced her concerns over blight in the city.

“I have several houses next door to mine... abandoned properties that people are in and out of all hours of the day and night,” she said. “I have two small children and I feel we can’t hangout outside because of the traffic in and out.

“I have spoken to almost all of my neighbors in the last week and everybody is concerned,” Holmes continues. “Most did not show up today but I did have a couple of emails (reporting) stolen packages and they don’t want to go outside. There have been a couple of instances that the cops have been called out because children/young teens were throwing rocks at the house.

“Who enforces the codes where we live? I moved from Lafayette to Crowley and y’all have high hopes, y’all have things going on for y’all. But, if no one enforces the codes, what is going on in the neighborhood? Who wants to move here? Its the saddest thing.”

Holmes said she didn’t understand why the codes were not being enforced.

“Is it y’all can’t find resources to bulldoze the houses? Is it money? Is it time? Is it volunteers? What is it that needs to be done for this to be resolved?” she asked.

“I don’t have a solution. But I feel its not safe in my neighborhood for children to be outside. That’s sad for me (because) we have a huge yard we can’t play in because of what is going on (with the abandon houses). Its a problem.”

Councilman Brad Core said he has personally submitted work orders for both abandon homes near Holmes’ home.

She then asked the council about monetary penalties for people who are not keeping up with the grass.

“One hundred dollars once in a while for grass to be cut does not encourage the home owners to cut their grass,” she said, adding that the council could cut her grass for $100 if they wanted because she has a large lot.

“It’s not fair. There is no real penalty for (the home owner) to go out and take care of his own business,” she said.

Councilwoman Kim Stringfellow explained that most of the council is new and that they have been looking at those specific issues. She said several meetings have been held with Duhon and City Attorney Tom Regan,over concern of blighted properties and crime. The top priorities of the council.

Mayor Tim Monceaux interjected, “Miss Holmes, just to let you know, we just met this past week with our staff and there are ordinances that are in place for grass cutting in Crowley. We follow state statute, but it does allow us to be able to collect this after a period of time whenever taxes become available. But, we do send out certified letters — grass cutting letters — demanding that people cut their yards.

“We have to follow state statues and procedure. Unfortunately its lengthy and its a costly process, but we do enforce it.”

Stingfellow added, “But, we are looking at avenues to think outside the box on this. And so, [...] I welcome any citizens to help us with this problem because it’s going to take all of us to be involved in all areas of Crowley.”

Core went on to clarify, “It’s not the grass-cutting issue that you are concerned with. It is the homes that have openings — the doors are open, the windows are broken out, there are holes in the roof, the animals that are coming out of those places — and you have witnessed individuals going in and out of those at all hours of the day and night.

“Why aren’t these homes boarded up. That is something that ... I have on the work order and we will be addressing those.”

The council had a brief discussion with the mayor about the new work order computer system update, with confirmation from Monceaux that reasonable expectations of the program installation should be completed very soon.

It was during the Public Safety Committee meeting that the topic of blight again was raised.

Michelle Matthews Calloway presented the West Crowley Advisory Board’s ideas to have neighborhood representatives address blighted property, tall grass, slum lords, and neglected buildings and lots.

“I am the secretary of the West Crowley Advisory Board and I am here on their behalf as well as some professional organizations, sororities and religious organizations in the City of Crowley,” said Calloway. “I want you to picture the scene four to six weeks before the November election (when) a town hall meeting was held at the Martin Luther King Center. All the invited candidates are in attendance, glad for the invitation, glad for the platform with the citizenry that has been provided for them free of charge.

“Now, fast forward six or seven months later, just like a doctor has you come in for a check up, the West Crowley Advisory Board and the citizens who are concerned asked some of the public officials who were invited to that town hall meeting about six or seven months ago for a check up. Let’s see what is going on. How are you doing? And not only that, but we have some questions and some issues we would like to present.

“Picture the scene now that these people have been elected. Do they attend the town hall meeting? Do they issue any regrets concerning why they won’t be able to attend? The answer is no. They basically ignore the people who invited them and did not respond at all. They also did not attend.

“Imagine the disappointment,” she continued. “Since you didn’t come to us, we decided to bring the questions to you. And this is wonderful because the questions and issues I am going to present to you are in alignment with others who have spoken.”

Calloway listed items of concern such as increased police patrol, improvements to the MLK Center, cameras needed for safety, reporting public safety concerns such as overgrown grass, dilapidated houses, trash and loitering.

“What is being done to address the property owners of blight? Property owners renting uninhabitable dwellings (slum lords),” she asked.

Calloway said homes with no doors and a blanket over the opening are being rented to people. She asked that a coalition be formed with the West Crowley Advisory Board and a council member or two to address such issues that are affecting the entire city.

“We had specific concerns that came from our town hall meeting, but as you heard this evening, it doesn’t just affect that area of town, even thought it is disproportionately affecting that area,” she said. “Lets be real 60 of 80 is disproportionate. We need answers and most importantly we want action.”

Alderman Jeff Cavell volunteered to join the coalition Calloway suggested.