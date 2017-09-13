RHS, NDHS announce homecoming schedules

Mark your calendars now for the events planned for Rayne High and Notre Dame events slated for Homecoming 2017.

Rayne High

Homecoming Week at Rayne High School will be observed Oct. 2-6, with a complete list of traditional events planned as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 5 - Homecoming Parade 5:30 p.m. (meet at Central and end at Rayne High); Pep Rally and Powder Puff Game on campus 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 - Alumni Reception 10 a.m. school library honoring classes ending in 7; Homecoming Pep Rally 2 p.m. north gym; Homecoming Game vs Teurlings Catholic and new Homecoming Queen crowned 7 p.m.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish is pleased to announce a number of events planned for Homecoming 2017 Oct. 9-13) including:

Thursday, Oct. 12 - Homecoming Parade (Parkerson from Court House to school) 5:30 p.m.; Pep Rally and ND Gumbo Cook-Off 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 - Homecoming Mass 12 noon school gym; Homecoming Pep Rally 2 p.m. school gym; Alumni pre-game tent 6:15 p.m. Rayne High Stadium honoring ND grads ending in 8; Homecoming Game vs Lake Charles College Prep and new Homecoming Queen crowned 7 p.m. at Rayne High School.

(Notre Dame events Friday will be held at Rayne High School due to scheduling conflict.)