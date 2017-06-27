Rotary collecting addresses for free reflective signage

The Rotary Club of Rayne has launched a program to better identify addresses in Rayne and the surrounding area.

The club has earmarked funds to jump-start the program that will provide identifying address locations that are clearly visible from the roadway.

“This project is aimed at saving lives,” explained Jared Lawless, who spearheaded the program. “In an emergency situation, time is critical. Emergency response time is crucial and any means to help responders arrive at a location quicker may mean a major difference in the outcome of a situation — to include life or death.”

Lawless currently is collecting addresses from across the 70578 zip code and limited parts of the 70526 zip code areas.

Anyone that would like to have one of the signs placed at their address, or if you know of a residence that could use the sign, call Lawless at 334-7136 or contact any member of the Rotary Club.

The signs are made of aluminum with plastic core and are finished with reflective paint. They can be placed on a post at roadside in the rural areas of the parish or directly upon a structure in the incorporated or more-populated areas, according to Lawless.

The club has made a limited number of signs available at no charge, but anyone who would like to purchase one can do so.

“The more signs we can get out, the better for our parish responders,” said Lawless.