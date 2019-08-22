Article Image Alt Text

RVFD plan Fais-Do-Do is Sept. 14

Thu, 08/22/2019 - 1:49pm
Support local firemen by attending fun event at Rayne Civic Center
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Thursday, August 22, 2019

RAYNE - The Rayne Volunteer Fire Department Fais-Do-Do, the annual fundraiser for the all-volunteer department, will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Rayne Civic Center.
Doors open at noon and non-stop music begins at 1:30 p.m., all for an admission price of $5 per person.
During the course of the event, a large number of live auction items will be offered for sale throughout the day. The firefighters also will stage a 50/50 raffle and assorted drawings.
Food, soft drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase inside the Civic Center. No outside beverages will be allowed into the building.
Colby Latiolais and Ambush will kick off the musical entertainment at 1:30 p.m. with Seth Spell and Cajun Strong taking the stage at 4 p.m.
High Performance will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. with Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin Cajuns closing down the event with music from 10 to midnight.
For more information concerning the fais-do-do, call Jeremy Labauve 534-7046 or Allen “Noochie” Credeur at 303-0799.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019