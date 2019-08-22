RVFD plan Fais-Do-Do is Sept. 14

RAYNE - The Rayne Volunteer Fire Department Fais-Do-Do, the annual fundraiser for the all-volunteer department, will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Rayne Civic Center.

Doors open at noon and non-stop music begins at 1:30 p.m., all for an admission price of $5 per person.

During the course of the event, a large number of live auction items will be offered for sale throughout the day. The firefighters also will stage a 50/50 raffle and assorted drawings.

Food, soft drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase inside the Civic Center. No outside beverages will be allowed into the building.

Colby Latiolais and Ambush will kick off the musical entertainment at 1:30 p.m. with Seth Spell and Cajun Strong taking the stage at 4 p.m.

High Performance will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. with Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin Cajuns closing down the event with music from 10 to midnight.

For more information concerning the fais-do-do, call Jeremy Labauve 534-7046 or Allen “Noochie” Credeur at 303-0799.