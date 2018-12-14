Sheriff issues warrant, Police make local arrests

Rayne Police Officers are continuing to search for Paul Wheeler who is wanted for his involvement in two recent shooting incidents.

Chief Carroll Stelly advised the investigation into the November shootings on Ann Drive and East A School Street is continuing.

An arrest warrant for Paul Wheeler has been issued for multiple counts of attempted second degree murder.

Frank Leopaul is also being charged for his involvement in the November shooting with four counts of attempted second degree murder and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Leopaul has been incarcerated since the November 8 shooting.

Chief Stelly advised that several other individuals will be charged for their involvement in the incident. The investigation is on going and detectives anticipate having the investigation completed this week.

Chief Stelly asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paul Wheeler to please contact the Rayne Police Department or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department at 789 - TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in these cases.

Anyone with information related to either shooting is as to contact Detective Richard Gray at 393-2930.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 27, Rayne police detectives arrested James Lee Doucet, 72, for molestation of a juvenile under thirteen.

Doucet was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail without incident.

On Monday, Nov. 19, at 2:49 a.m. Rayne police officers responded to a call about “shots fired” in the 400 block of Ann Drive.

Officers determined the victim was in process of recovering his vehicle from his ex-girlfriend, Conkichi Senegal. The victim was driving away in the vehicle when Conkichi fired one shot at the vehicle.

Senegal was arrested for one count of attempted second degree murder offense.

Senegal was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail without incident.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has conducted an investigation in regards to a complaint of sexual abuse involving juveniles. The investigation revealed that Joseph Menard, 42, of Rayne, was involved in a sexual relationship with two minor children who were visiting the household.

Menard was charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of first degree rape. Bond was set at $700,000.

Menard is a convicted tier two sex offender. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail in Crowley.