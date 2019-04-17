Simpson retirement ends 70 years of Housing Authority service by Rayne’s Chappuis family

RAYNE - Since 1949 when the Rayne Housing Authority was established, a member of the Chappuis family of Rayne has served in one capacity or another.

That consecutive run ended on Dec. 31, 2018, when Chris C. Simpson retired after 40 years of service.

“I started here in 1976,” Simpson said when looking back on four decades of service to Rayne citizens. “I’ve been in this business for 40 years and I’ve seen it all ... the good, the bad and the ugly.

“Our housing authority has been through hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires ... through it all. But through it all, we have stayed a high performer.”

When discussing changes she has seen during her service, Simpson brings some enlightenment to readers.

“One of the main changes I’ve seen over the years is that our residents are not made up of only welfare recipients as the general public thinks. Most of them are the elderly or the ‘working poor.’

“I often stress that if public housing is not properly funded, all small cities would suffer. There would be homeless people on the streets; but most important, many of our residents work in small businesses in the city and the economy would suffer.

“Not sure if people know this, but the city gets $40,000 as a payment in lieu of taxes from us on a yearly basis. That may not sound like a lot to most, but to a small city it is very important.”

The Chappuis family has served the Housing Authority since its inception in 1949.

“A.C. Chappuis Sr., my grandfather, was mayor of Rayne when the Housing Authority was established in 1949,” Simpson continues. “He and a lot of caring people established the Housing Authority for our community.”

Simpson’s father, A.C. Chappuis Jr., applied for the executive director job and was chosen by a five-member board headed by Joseph Sonnier.

“A new job with a new organization was a pretty large undertaking at that time,” Simpson notes.

“My dad asked my mom, Helen, to assist him (at no pay), which she did for many years. He later resigned as he needed a job with a larger salary for his growing family.

“My mother, who had assisted all those years and knew the job well, was appointed as executive director by the board, at that time led by Lewis Cook Sr.”

Simpson began her career with the Housing Authority at that time in December of 1976 as a Housing Authority clerk.

“I remember that day well,” she chuckles. “Mr. Cook needed an assistant since his had quit. He asked me to go in and help out and I basically never left.

“When my mom left, she was replaced by Donald Hoffpauir by the board chaired by Logan Venable.

“When Donald (Hoffpauir) departed for a job at the assessors office, the board, chaired by Charles Robichaux, hired me as executive director in 1983. I served in that job for 36 years.”

During that period, Robichaux was followed by Preston Venable as leader of the board, which is now chaired by Lee Hebert.

In 1983, when Simpson was named executive director, the Hosing Authority numbered 122 units. But, that would change.

During her tenure, a 28-unit project and then a 50-unit project were built, giving the Rayne Housing Authority a total of 200 apartments.

“We have implemented years of Capital Fund projects which have made the Rayne Housing Authority one of the best in the state,” Simpson said with justified pride. “This is verified by the PHAS scores / report card grade for our agency. In fact one year we scored the highest in the state.”

In her 42 years, Simpson has seen many changes in the housing business.

“The updates were mostly good, but some I didn’t agree with but still had to implement,” she continues.

“I’ve always felt the Housing Authority was a needed program, especially to give people a step up when in need. I especially appreciated helping the elderly.

“During my time as executive director, I have been active in many HA organizations, having been elected to many offices, served on many committees and receiving a number of awards.”

Simpson served as chairman on the state and regional level for 15 years, and was even honored with an award named after her.

Some of the awards she has received during her career include Best Newsletter, Member of the Year and The Extra Mile Award.

“During all my years as director, Jill Rochon was on board as Housing Project manager,” Simpson said. “Upon my recommendation, she was appointed executive director in January by the current board.”