St. Joseph annual Chili Cookoff, Family Fun Day enjoyed

RAYNE - The 2nd Annual St. Joseph Chili Cookoff and Family Fun Day was held Sunday, Oct. 14, on the grounds of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Rayne Catholic Elementary.

A great day was enjoyed by parishioners, teacher, students and the surrounding community as they gathered for a day of fun and competition, in addition to great music, food and fellowship.

Chili Cookoff team winners included:

1st Place - RCE Campus Ministry (Tiger Grub)

2nd Place - Youth Ministry (Kemp’s Most Famous “Fiya” Chili

3rd place - The Chili Ministers (A Bowl for the Soul)

People’s Choice Winners - RCE Campus Ministry (Tiger Grub)

Special thanks are extended to the many volunteers and participants during the enjoyed event, in addition to the many sponsors who donated towards the annual event.