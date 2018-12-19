St. Joseph annual parish gumbo Jan. 11

RAYNE - St. Joseph Catholic Church will conducts its 2019 Annual Parish Gumbo on Friday, Jan. 11, at the Rayne Civic Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. when the ministry fair will be held. The serving of gumbo will begin at 6:30 p.m. to be prepared by Jack McIntyre.

No tickets are needed nor will be distributed for the gumbo -- approximately the same amount of gumbo will be prepared as in prior years.

The various ministries of the St. Joseph Church will have booths at which parishioners may learn about each ministry. A handout with information on each ministry will be provided, along with a contact person for those who may wish to volunteer or obtain more information.

Gumbo will be delivered to shut-in parishioners served by a Eucharistic minister.

Split pot tickets will be sold again this year to help defray the cost of the event. Tickets are $1 each and may be purchases ahead of time at any Mass during the weekend of Jan. 5-6, 2019 or the evening of the event. Drawing will take place at the end of the evening and the winner must be present to win. Please encourage friends and family to help support the split pot sales.

In addition to the many door prizes being awarded throughout the evening, a grand prize will be given to one lucky parishioner. This year’s grand prize will be a gourmet dinner for six prepared and served by Fathers Bordelon and Cambre.