St. Joseph Church to host Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit

RAYNE - The parish of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be hosting the “Vatican International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World” the week of September 14-20.

A portion of the exhibition will be displayed in the vestibule of St. Joseph’s church for viewing after all weekend Masses September 14-15. The full exhibition will be on display in the Family Life Center beginning Monday, Sept. 16, until Friday, Sept. 20, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening. St. Joseph parishioners, as well as church parishes and groups from the surrounding areas, are invited to attend this extraordinary exhibit.

The official exhibition includes 151 panels that are used to explain 153 Eucharistic Miracles. Because of space constraints, St. Joseph will display approximately 60 of these panels. With an extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions, the exhibition presents some of the principal Eucharistic Miracles that have taken place throughout the ages in various countries of the world and have been recognized by the Church. By means of the panels, visitors can “virtually visit” the places where the miracles took place.

Regarding the Eucharistic Miracles Exhibition, Monsignor Raffaello Martinelli explains, “Our faith is not founded on Eucharistic miracles; however, Eucharistic miracles can encourage us to understand, appreciate and love the Eucharist…they can help a person discover the mystery, the beauty and the riches of the Eucharist.”

Please attend this very special event. No registration is required and viewing of the exhibit is free to the public. Light refreshments will be served.