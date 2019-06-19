St. Joseph Parish welcomes Vacation Bible School participants

RAYNE - Vacation Bible School was again hosted by St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish where participants enjoyed a “wild” time!

With 100 campers, 60 youth volunteers, and 20 adult teachers, participants attacked the 2019 theme of “Life is Wild, God is Good!”

Students experienced different parts of the theme everyday -- from life is unfair, life is sad, and life changes. However, it all came together in the end with the final theme, “life is good because God is always good.”

To enhance these themes, students followed the lives of the Israelites from their slavery to their flight to Cana, the land of milk and honey.

In the interactive theatre room, students created bricks under Pharaoh’s cruel eye, became the ten plagues that attacked Egypt, and finally, walked through water to find God’s holy manna in the desert.

In the classrooms, they discussed the Bible verses and themes applying them to their own lives.

In art, the students made safari snakes, lion masks and dream catchers.

Participants also met many challenges on the games field, but were quickly rewarded with the ever perpetual Popsicle.

Finally, it wouldn’t be VBS without a ton of singing and dancing to praise God, which was in abundance.

From the reaction, it is believed the campers had a blast in a friendly, fun and holy environment

On behalf of the staff, Director Rebecca Orillion and all the volunteers truly felt blessed to serve the youth in the church parish for another successful Vacation Bible School and can’t wait for next year!