St. Theresa Church celebrates 90th anniversary

DUSON - St. Theresa of the Christ Child Catholic Church observed its 90th anniversary during an anniversary Mass and reception on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Parishioners and friends of St. Theresa attended the “Together We Stand On A Firm Foundation” theme in commemoration of the parish’s anniversary.

Throughout the summer months, St. Theresa honored parish leaders and servants who have passed on, in addition to sharing significant people or events over the long history of the church parish.

Celebrant for the special Mass was Bishop Douglas Deshotel, joined by Fr. Aaron Melancon, pastor, and Deacon Steve Simon.

During the Mass the Bishop Medal Honorees, which acknowlegdes parishioners who have been involved with church activities throughout the years, were presented to the following: Rev. L. Allen Breaux, Deacon Steve Simon and Mary Simon, Ms. Mildred Simon, Mrs. Diane “Dee” Stutes, Wedisse and Aline Thibodeaux and Ms. BJ Talley.

In addition, Geraldine Roy was presented a St. Theresa Statue for her years of service to St. Theresa.

Mass lectors were Kenny Alleman and Amanda Keyser, while altar servers included Bryson Alleman, Ava Falcon, Landon Lavergne and Alix Thibodeaux.

Bell Choir members, led by Kelly Gerard, were Kayla Alleman, Garethe Credeur, Alexis Heins, Beau Heins, Dominic Heins, Mariee Presley, Marilee Pressley, Emma Richard and Amelia Tieben.

Music was provided by Colin Keyser and Shawn Roy as decorations were provided by Bennie Cormier and Dee Stutes.

Presented was an historical look at St. Theresa, “Standing on a Firm Foundation, 90th Anniversary - A Journey From Past to Present” written by local historian C. Sidney Stutes.

Photographers were Butch Mouton and Gina Credeur.

Anniversary committee members were Fr. Aaron Melancon, Vicki Alleman, Becky Brasseaux, Bennie Cormier, Amanda Keyser, Janice Simar, Deacon Steve ad Mary Simon, Jeanne Simon and Phil and Dee Stutes.

Following the Anniversary Mass, a reception was held in the Church Hall where parishioners and guests visited while enjoying refreshments catered by Chef Bobby and Dot of the Rolling Pin of Duson.

Noted during the reception were a number of pictures collected throughout the summer months.

Thanks are expressed to the many parishioners and volunteers who assisted the anniversary committee with preparations for the anniversary celebration.