Stoma seeks Clerk of Court seat in Acadia

Today, Emily Stoma officially announces her candidacy for Acadia Parish Clerk of Court in the coming Oct. 12 election.

In making the announcement, Stoma said, “I refuse to accept the overpaid salary and car allowance of our current Clerk. It’s time for a change.”

“Recently, I ran for mayor of Crowley in a hotly contested race. While we came up short, I built many relationships I am grateful for. But I also learned about generations of systems in our communities that, although they may have started out well-meaning, have now ballooned out of control with the public left unaware.

“Our Clerk of Court in Acadia Parish is reportedly paid over $260,000 per year in compensation, benefits and other payments. Of this, he receives over $2,000 per month for car allowance alone. I find this $24,000 annual car allowance disturbing and would not accept the same, along with the percentage of yearly fees awarded to the clerk.

“That is why I am announcing my candidacy for Acadia Parish Clerk of Court. I have decided to run because, ‘I am standing up for what’s right.’

“On October 12, the people of Acadia Parish have the opportunity to end the dynasty and nepotism that has gone on before our eyes for the last several decades. In researching the history of the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court position, I learned that the Barousse family has held the position for 67 years and even more if we include in-laws and extended family.

“I am concerned this long-held dynasty is diminishing the ability to properly and fairly execute not only their job responsibilities, but also the right of the voters in Acadia Parish.

“The Clerk of Court’s Office is responsible for maintaining all of the parish’s legal documents, including records of marriage, wills, passports, mortgage certificates, land, civil and criminal lawsuits and the settlement thereof. Further, the accuracy and availability provided by the Clerk of Court’s Office is the basis of every transaction of oil, gas and mineral rights.

“The clerk’s office is the heartbeat of our judicial system and as such should be run by someone with integrity and in a highly regarded moral compass comprised of honesty and passion to work for the people in a way that promotes cost savings to and for all of the people.

“But, even in keeping all of this in mind, perhaps the most important of all job duties of the Clerk of Court is to ensure that every election for public office is executed with 100 percent accuracy and fidelity, thereby preserving each and every registered individual’s constitutional right to democracy.

“As Acadia Parish Clerk of Court, I guarantee you honesty, fairness and effectiveness. By electing me, not only are you investing in a new set of eyes and fresh ideas, but also an evaluation of all of the office’s income and operating expenses.

“As Clerk of Court, I will strive to lower the cost paid by residents and reallocate funds based upon the needs of our parish. Under my leadership, every process and function of the Clerk of Court Office will be transparent.

“With me, honesty is guaranteed.

“I am Emily LaBorde Stoma. I am married to Harvey Stoma and I am the mother of four and grandmother of seven. I am a lifelong resident of Acadia Parish. My life has been dedicated to the wellbeing of the people of our community.

“In my professional careers, I have served in many capacities, including: vice president of First National Bank, appointed secretary of the board of directors of Financial Corporation of Louisiana and co-owner of two local businesses.

“Additionally, I have been extremely involved in countless civic and charitable organizations and projects throughout the city of Crowley and the surrounding area.

“I am 100 percent confident in my ability to perform the duties of Acadia Parish Clerk of Court. Through both my professional work and volunteer service, I have proven my ability to manage people, projects and multi-million dollar budgets while promoting an atmosphere that is oriented in team work and customer service.

“Further, I believe in strategic planning that incorporates the voice and wellbeing of all and I do not waiver in making unbiased decisions and conscientious judgment calls. I plan to represent all of the people all of the time.

“I have and will always advocate for change in Acadia Parish and fairness and equality for all of its people. I am humbly asking for your vote on October 12. By voting for me, you are directly helping to make an immediate difference as well as a better future for our parish.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to stand up for what I believe is right. I hope to see you soon on the campaign trail as I share my vision. Please visit my website to learn more: emilystoma.com. My cell number is (337) 523-6044 if you would like to reach me by phone.

“Lastly, I would like to share with you one of my favorite quotes: ‘Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.’

— John F. Kennedy”