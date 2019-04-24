Storm system causes damage in Acadiana

Fallen trees and flooded roads were the products of a weather system that swept through Acadiana on Thursday, April 18, dumping almost five inches of rain in only five hours.

City crews were busy throughout the day, night and into the following day clearing debris and repairing electrical lines from fallen trees.

Parts of The Boulevard and other low-lying city streets were closed due to flooding as a result of the large amount of rain received in such a short amount of time. (Acadian-Tribune Photos by Lisa Soileaux)