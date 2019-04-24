Storm system causes damage in Acadiana

Wed, 04/24/2019 - 1:40pm
Heavy rainfall, winds cause Rayne troubles
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Fallen trees and flooded roads were the products of a weather system that swept through Acadiana on Thursday, April 18, dumping almost five inches of rain in only five hours.
City crews were busy throughout the day, night and into the following day clearing debris and repairing electrical lines from fallen trees.
Parts of The Boulevard and other low-lying city streets were closed due to flooding as a result of the large amount of rain received in such a short amount of time. (Acadian-Tribune Photos by Lisa Soileaux)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019