Thanksgiving Giveaway kicks off today

Sixteen families will get help with their Thanksgiving meal by virtue of the annual Thanksgiving Voucher Giveaway kicking off today.

On page 8 of today’s Crowley Post-Signal are 16 coupons from local and area participating businesses.

To participate, fill out each coupon completely, clip them out then deposit the individual coupons at the respective businesses.

Enter as often as you like but no photo-copied coupons will be accepted.

Coupons may be deposited by anyone over 18 years of age. No purchase is necessary.

Deadline for entries is noon Wednesday, Nov. 13. Drawings will be held at each business on Thursday, Nov. 14, and all winners will be notified by the Crowley Post-Signal by telephone.

Duplication of winning names will be avoided in order for more people to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Winners will pick up $15 vouchers at the Post-Signal office at 602 N. Parkerson Ave. Coupons will be redeemable at various participating businesses.

Participating businesses include:

• Gatti’s Pizza, 2218 N. Parkerson Ave.;

• OUPAC Financial Services, 1028 N. Parkerson Ave.;

• PJ’s Grill, 2021 N. Parkerson Ave.;

• L&M Tire Co., 101 S. Parkerson Ave.;

• Bordelon’s Home Furnishings, 1508 N. Parkerson Ave.;

• Farm Bureau - Louisiana, 22130 Crowley-Eunice Highway;

• Coleman’s Sausage and Specialty Meats, one mile west of Iota on La. 98;

• Ruddock’s Bakery, 556 NE Court Circle;

• LaGrange Food Mart, 620 S. Eastern Ave.;

• Bank of Commerce and Trust Co., 326 N. Avenue G;

• Cuccio’s Food Mart, 1025 N. Avenue G;

•The Evangeline Bank and Trust Co., 425 N. Avenue G;

• Shop Rite / Tobacco Plus, 525 S. Parkerson Ave., 2600 N. Parkerson Ave., 2597 N. Parkerson Ave., 1563 N. Parkerson Ave.;

• The Crawfish Nest and Market, 805 W. Second St.;

• Mikey’s Seafood and Specialty Meats, 300 Front St., Estherwood; and

• The Crowley Post-Signal, 602 N. Parkerson Ave.