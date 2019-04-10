Theft of motor investigated

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the felony theft of a boat motor that was reported stolen from a crawfish farm on March 20.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Mamou Prairie Road near Iota.

Unknown suspect(s) stole a motor described as a 23.5 hp Kohler Command Pro CH730 horizontal shaft motor. It’s valued at approximately $1,700. Picture is a stock photo of the motor.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download th P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.