Theft of motor investigated

Wed, 04/10/2019 - 5:15pm
IOTA

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the felony theft of a boat motor that was reported stolen from a crawfish farm on March 20.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Mamou Prairie Road near Iota.
Unknown suspect(s) stole a motor described as a 23.5 hp Kohler Command Pro CH730 horizontal shaft motor. It’s valued at approximately $1,700. Picture is a stock photo of the motor.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download th P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

