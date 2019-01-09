Tickets available for upcoming 2019 Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball

RAYNE - Tickets are available for the eighth annual Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball. Tickets are $50 per person and are available through court members and also available at the Rayne Chamber Office. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The ball is sponsored by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, in the Rayne Civic Center.

The ball will be transformed into a gala circus theme, “Under The Big Top!” Doors will open at 6 p.m. and presentations will begin at 7 p.m.

His Majesty King Dwayne Derise and Her Majesty Queen Jamie Bouy, along with their royal court including Ava Arceneaux, Anna-Claire Menard, Dani Grace Meche, April Hanks, Kourtney Credeur, Lexi Miller, Tori Nero, Beau Bergeron, Chad Terro, Jessica Houston, Ben Leonards, Jessica Leonards, Laurie Suire, Remi Winchester and Simone Adams will be presented in regal and costumed attire for the circus/carnival theme.

Refreshments will be sold. No ice chests are allowed.

Formal/semi-formal attire is required. Gentleman may wear suits and a tie, and ladies may wear floor-length gowns or cocktail dresses. NO JEANS will be permitted.

For additional information you may call Michelle Autin, Ball Chairman, at 337-280-8014 or call the Rayne Chamber Office at 337-334-2332.