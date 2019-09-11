Article Image Alt Text

Tuesday afternoon accident at major Rayne intersection

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

TUESDAY AFTERNOON ACCIDENT - The Rayne Police Department, first responders and Rayne Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the intersection of Hwy 35 (The Boulevard) and Hwy 98. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the accident. From initial reports, a silver Dodge truck turned left onto Hwy 98 and into the path of a mid-size black sedan heading south on The Boulevard, resulting in the accident. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)

