Upcoming Frog Festival main topic of Chamber meeting

RAYNE - The upcoming 47th annual Frog Festival took center stage during Wednesday’s meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne, who is also serving as chairman of the 2019 Frog Festival, gave a brief report of festival plans and additional events to take place May 8-11 for the Frog Festival.

Lavergne reminded everyone of the parade being held on Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. near the railroad and ending at the Frog Festival grounds for the opening ceremonies and then musical entertainment.

“This year’s parade will be very unique and we’re expecting a large event with more people involved,” Lavergne stated.

“We will again have a ‘Kids Zone” this year, but it will be expanded with additional activities to enjoy.

“A wine and cheese social is planned on April 25 when we will honor this year’s grand marshal, Lisa Soileaux, new royalty and volunteers.”

Lavergne also noted that plans were now finalized with work continuing on sponsorships.

Suzette Leonards gave a report of the recently held Frog Festival Queen’s Pageant, noting a good attendance not only with contestants but with a larger audience than last year.

Thanks were expressed during a brief report given for the quarterly Business After Hours held March 28 at the Holiday Inn Express in Scott. It was also noted Mon Rev was presented the “Business of the Quarter” award during the event.

Eddie Palmer spoke of the upcoming OST Day Celebration slated Saturday, Nov. 2, at The Depot and surrounding area.

“The main activities will again be held at The Depot Square which will include vendors, demonstrations, great food and live musical entertainment,” state Palmer.

“The Bank will again house the memorabilia displays for our museum for a day.

“We are also negotiating new events at new venues. We’ve kinda outgrown the locations used for the past three years, so additional room is needed for new activities being planned for the fourth annual program.”

Marietta Sikat gave a report of the upcoming quarterly Farmers Market slated June 8 at The Depot.

“I’m hoping for more vendors to contact me so we can get our numbers back up,” Sikat stated. “The March market was the first quarterly event for the new schedule to follow and it was ok.”

Under new business, a schedule was given for meeting and deadlines for the annual Chamber scholarships presented during graduation at both Rayne High and Notre Dame.

Lavergne also noted that a number of business economic development, fundraiser/promotion of new ideas have been brought up and will be addressed following the Frog Festival.

The lone old business subject addressed was the creation of a new sign for the Chamber office. Lavergne stated the Rayne High FFA is working on a new sign that will be completed in the near future.

During the business portion of the meeting, the budget was approved as the financial report was given.

The Director’s Report given by Fran Bihm included her announcement the USDA inspection went well and the Chamber is in compliance.

She also included in her report of a number of out of state and international tourists who have visited the Chamber and city.

Bihm also gave the membership report of 96 paid memberships with a reminder to businesses the deadline is nearing for renewal.

Lavergne announced the following upcoming events:

• Grand opening of rayne Family Healthcare on Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m.;

• Grand opening at Blush Skin Studio on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m.; and

Frog Festival Committee meeting on Monday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Thanks were expressed to Myrtle and Willie Etta Servat who provided lunch for the meeting.