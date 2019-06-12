Voter fraud charges filed here by state AG

A Crowley woman is scheduled to be arraigned in 15th Judicial District Court this morning on misdemeanor election offenses.

In a Misdemeanor Bill of Information, state Attorney General Jeff Landry charges that Delores M. “Dee” Handy, 68, of West Seventh Street, on two separate occasions, failed to mark a ballot in the manner dictated by the voter when assisting the voter in violation of LA.RS. 18:1461.7(A)(3).

The first incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 6, 2018; the second on Sept. 10, 2018. Both of the victims are elderly women who were casting mail-in ballots in the Nov. 6, 2018, elections, which included a number of municipal races here.

If convicted on both counts, Handy faces a fine of not more than $2,500 or imprisonment for not more than 5 years, or both.

Hearings begin at 9 a.m. in the Acadia Parish Courthouse.