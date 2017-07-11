Water projects focus of Rayne city council agenda

RAYNE - Action aimed at improving drinking water dispersal and waste water disposal was taken during Monday’s meeting of the Rayne City Council.

A resolution authorizing Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux to submit an application to the Department of Health and Hospitals’ Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program to pay for upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant was unanimously approved.

According to Tim Mader, engineer, the funding, if approved, would be used to replace the clarifier troughs and aerator cones at the nearly 50-year-old plant.

In his monthly report, Mader noted that, he and Robichaux had visited the water treatment plant in March, 2016, to inspect the condition of the clarifier while it had been emptied for routine maintenance.

“It was very apparent from our inspection that steps need to be taken toward funding and planning for the eventual removal and replacement of the clarifier hardware within the concrete tank and for replacement of the adjacent aerator hardware,” Mader said.

In March of this year, a meeting was held with bond counsel and U.S. Department of Agriculture agents to discuss possible funding options — loan, grant, principal forgiveness, etc. — in order for the city to be in a position to make the best decision on how to fund the improvements.

It was determined that the DWRLF option is the best for the city.

The application is for improvements including, but not limited to, clarifier renovations, water tower planting, water plant electric generator and a new water supply well.

In association with the application, the council also adopted a resolution authorizing Mader Engineering, Inc., to prepare the required application and System Improvement Plan — not to be confused with construction plans and specifications.

Other action concerned the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant project for the improvement of the Barbara Street pump station.

A series of “routine” resolutions required to comply with the LCDBG program regulations was adopted naming Deputy City Clerk Shelley Daigle as:

• Accessibility Compliance Officer (and adopting a complaint procedure);

• Residential Antidisplacement and Relocation Assistance Officer (and adopting a similar plan);

• Labor Compliance Officer; and

• Equal Opportunity Officer.

A fifth resolution adopted a “Section 3” plan in compliance with federal and state guidelines concerning equal employment.

Concerning the city’s ongoing demolition program, the council voted unanimously to Wilson Labbe 90 days to demolish the house at 407 Seventh St.

Similarly, after some discussion, the council voted unanimously to give George Melancon 90 days to demolish the mobile home and building (formerly known as the Domino Hall) at 611 and 613 E. Jeff Davis.

In other action Monday night, the council:

• Accepted the resignation of David Guidry as a member of the Municipal Civil Service Board effective July 31;

• Approved the appointment of Clyde Leger to the Municipal Civil Service Board effective Aug. 1;

• Reappointed William “Bill” Wynn to the Housing Authority Board for another five-year term.

• Approved a street drive for the A&O 21st Century Club on July 28 (4 to 7 p.m.) and July 29 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) to fund the annual back-to-school program.