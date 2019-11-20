Article Image Alt Text

Water testing this weekend in Rayne

Wed, 11/20/2019 - 5:13pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, November 20, 2019

RAYNE - Chief Allen “Noochie” Credeur has informed the city that a third party contractor will begin the mandated annual “City-Wide Hydrant Testing” on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 22-23). The second round required testing will be held until completed throughout the entire city of Rayne.
As these tests occur, some residents will notice cloudy or water tinting of the lime residue that stays dormant in the mainline pipes. A surge or heavy flow in the system causes this to appear.
The city’s water department will be aware of the added water usage and, beginning Friday, will keep the storage system at full capacity to assure all citizens have adequate water supply. This will also ensure the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department will have the needed volume for any unexpected fires within the city.
Apologies are being extended for any inconvenience this may cause, but it is a necessary process to assure the city maintains the current or better fire rating.
There should be no need to call the water plant to report these issues. They will be aware of the testing and realize the process the water must go through before clearing up and back to normal.
Anyone having other needs for services, please call the Rayne Water Plant and Dispatch (337) 334-6631 (24 hours a day).

