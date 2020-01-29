Wellness Program offered during Rayne MLK City-Wide Celebration

RAYNE - As in past years of the Martin Luther King City-Wide Celebration, a number of vendors and health care providers were in attendance to provide the free 2020 Health Care Fair.

The wellness program offered free advice and health care services for all in attendance at the Civic Center during the day-long MLK Celebration.

Vendors for the MLK City-Wide Celebration were Acadia Area Human Services District/ARAC, Acadia Council on Aging, American Red Cross, Ameri Health Caritas LA, ASSIST Agency, Freeman Insurance Agency LLC and Driving School, Correxercise LLC, Compass Health Care, Complete Home Health, DCFC-ES/CW, Ebonites Civic and Social Club, Genesis Behavioral Hospital, Goodwill, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Louisiana Senior Medicaid Patrol, People’s Credit Union, Office of Public Health-Nurse Family Partnership, Rescare Home Care, Smile CAA, SWLA Center for Health Care Services, Southern Ag Center, The Extra Mile, The Family Tree, Volunteers of America, Vermilion Behavioral System, Voter Registration and Walgreens of Rayne.

In addition to the participating vendors, thanks are also expressed to the many volunteers, helpers and donors for a most successful day.