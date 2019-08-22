Why is the census so important for Rayne?

RAYNE - As noted by Jeff Duhe during the August City Council meeting, the 2020 census is fast approaching and everyone’s input is vital for not only the city of Rayne and Acadia Parish, but the state as well.

Duhe explained, “If you remember, this area lost a seat due to redistricting, a direct result of only a 71% response of the state during the 2010 census, in addition to misplaced citizens following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Everything was shifted around and this area now has one less representative. That’s a voice in Baton Rouge that y’all need.”

He continued, “Its predicted the upcoming 2020 census will be lower than in 2010, and I hope that’s not the case. This not only effects representation throughout the state and parishes, it also determines how much funding the federal government distributes to the states, parishes and cities.”

Duhe informed the Council that for every citizen who is counted every 10 years during the census, that’s $2,291 each.

“You start adding zeroes to that number for every 10, 100 or 1,000 census numbers that are not turned in, that’s a lot of money the cities and the state will not receive.”

Duhe reported that the average census response for Acadia Parish is 74%. But, the parish fell short as a whole in 2010 with 71% and also in 2000 with only 73%.

“When you fall short and citizens don’t respond,” Duhe continued, “that’s money that your community doesn’t receive, and that can add up when you’re on a tight budget like all cities are right now.”

Duhe also noted the city of Rayne posted a 75% response for the 2010 census, “which sounds good, but that means that 25% of this city’s citizens did not fill out a simple form, leaving 25% of federal funds on the table. What city does not need additional funding”

Duhe suggested to Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux and the City Council to possibly assemble a group of volunteers to basically remind Rayne citizens to respond to next year’s census and possibly assist when needed.

Additional information, dates and possible assistance for the 2020 census, slated to begin April 1, 2020.