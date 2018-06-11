World Record Bingo attempt is fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Assoc.

Elder Outreach and Team Mergist are combining efforts to set a Guinness Book of World Records for the “Longest Bingo Game” on record.

“While our application for the world record is still in the process of being approved, we are continuing to move forward like the true record-holders we are,” said Michele Veillon, program director for Elder Outreach. “At the close of our event, we are determined to declare victory.”

The event will be held in the Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation Activity Center beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. The session will end at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21.

“We are committing to play Bingo for 24 consecutive hours to coincide with the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature event, The Longest Day,” Veillon explained. “All proceeds will be donated directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day — held on the actual longest day of the year, the summer solstice — honors the strength, passion and endurance of those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

“We will be spending the longest day of the year playing Bingo to do our part in helping to bring awareness about this disease and to find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Veillon.

Veillon and her co-chair, Christine Payton of Team Mergist, one of the top Alzheimer’s fundraisers in the state, are working on the logistics of the 24-hour Bingo extravaganza.

Residents of six Elder Outreach communities will be participating in the event. Those include Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Southwind Senior Living Suites and Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation, all of Crowley; Eastridge Senior Living Suites and Eastridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, both of Abbeville; and Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Maurice.

“We’re not going make our residents sit there and play Bingo for 24 hour,” Veillon laughed. “However, the event is not really open to the general public. To participate, you have to be either a sponsor, a volunteer or make a donation.”

Those donations can include non-cash items valued at at least $10 which will be awarded as prizes for the games.

Veillon said most of the late-night and early-morning game will be played by volunteers and sponsors. “But if a (Southwind) resident can’t sleep and wants to come play, that’ll be fine,” she added.

Priority play time during the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 20 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 21 will be given to residents of all Elder Outreach / Healthcare Partner communities, Team Mergist members, title sponsors, and “Power Hour” sponsors.

A number of “celebrity” callers will be participating and various “theme hours” will be observed throughout the event.

Twenty-five player will be scheduled to play during all hours of the event, however, players may be added if space is available.

There will be a 1- to 2-hour “playtime limit” on each player with the exception of residents and those with sponsorship benefits.

A number of different sponsorship levels are available. Anyone wanting to make a donation should contact Veillon at (337) 258-6398 or mveillon@premierafs.com; or Payton at (337) 254-8271.