Ed Keim, ‘The Voice of the Millers,’ dead at 95

Ed “Oh, Happy Day” Keim may not have been a familiar name to Crowley sports fans in recent years, but he was a big sports personality during the glory days of the old Crowley Millers.

Keim, was the voice of Crowley’s minor league team in the 1950s.

Sadly, the Post-Signal received word Keim, 95, had passed away at his home town of Coos Bay, Oregon.

An avid sports fan, Keim began his coverage of the Millers - who played in the Gulf Coast League in 1950 and the Evangeline League from 1951-1957 — after embellishing a bit to get the job at KSIG radio station.

Prior to landing the gig, Keim’s experience announcing baseball games consisted of half of a game while he was employed in Jasper, Texas.

“When it came time to call the game, I started talking and I still don’t know what I said,” Keim said in a 2000 interview with the Post-Signal.

Keim’s career flourished from there and he remained in Crowley for nine years calling the Millers’ games as well as local high school baseball, football and boxing. He was also the voice of the Crowley Gents during these years.

In late August of 1951, an estimated 2,011 fans were in attendance for “Ed Keim Night” during the Millers’ home game against the Houma Indians. The sportscaster was presented gifts from the fans in a brief ceremony at home plate headed up by Bob Schlicher, president of the Crowley Baseball Association.

After leaving Crowley, Keim moved to the Bay Area in California and went into the real estate business.

“Radio, though, is still special to me and as a hobby, I’m the voice of the Marsfield High School Lady Pirates basketball team in the winter,” continued Keim in that 2000 interview.

But calling baseball games was his true love, especially with the Millers.

“Baseball isn’t all about the major leagues. It has roots stretched out among minor league teams that reach the four corners of the United States,” said Keim.

While working at KSIG, Keim went through the best and worst of times with the Millers.

He was at the mic in early June of 1951 in Alexandria when Andy Strong was struck and killed by lightning during the Millers’ contest against the Aces at Bringhurst Field.

That was the worst of times.

The best of times occurred a year later when Keim called the games for the 1952 Millers who won the league championship with an 81-59 record.

Keim was also instrumental in providing memorabilia for the Evangeline League Museum.

Back in 2000, he furnished 97 copies of the Life Magazine issue that included the Millers as well as three autographed baseballs from the 50s and a Sports Illustrated article on George Brunett.