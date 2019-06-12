Services Friday for Cecelia Miller Young, 107

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Cecelia Miller Young, 107 years and 8 months, who died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 9:21 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Mrs. Young was a lifelong resident of Iota. She worked 26 years in the cafeteria at Iota High School. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and gardening. She always had a homemade cookie or cake and cup of coffee for anyone who visited.

Mrs. Young was born to Jochin Miller Jr. and Ozia Thibodeaux on Oct. 18, 1911, in Iota. She was married to Duclide Young, who passed away in 2000, and they had one daughter, Celia Mae Young Hearod, who died in 2004.

On the occasion of her 106th birthday, “Maw Maw” Young was celebrated in a big way — with her own parade in downtown Crowley.

She was driven in a covered, horse-drawn buggy along Parkerson Avenue south of the Court Circle. Because her favorite color is yellow, representatives of local businesses along the avenue came out to greet her and present her with yellow roses.

Following the ride, a large delegation gathered on the east side of the Court Circle to release 106 balloons in her honor and enjoy cake and punch.

In recent years, visitors to Encore Healthcare might have caught her watering the plants outside or visiting and having coffee every afternoon. She was a huge fan of Bingo, rummy, the card game 300 and the board game Wahoo.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the Friday services.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum.

There will be no public visitation.

Mrs. Young is survived by three grandchildren, Patricia Hearod Lejeune of Iota, Brenda Hearod Prather of Iota and Debra Hearod Hebert of Lafayette; 11 great-grandchildren and 17 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duclide Young; her daughter, Celia Young Hearod and husband William; her parents, Joachim and Odelia Miller; one grandson, Barry Hearod; two great-grandsons, Jason and Darren Lejeune; grand sons-in-law, Curry Lejeune and Norman Prather.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2627.