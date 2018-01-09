Services set Friday for Samuel Causby Hamic Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Samuel Causby Hamic Jr., 96, who died Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital surrounded by his family.

Fr. Gary Schexnayder will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home with rosary being recited at 11 a.m. Friday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Causby was born on the Lapleau family farm in Midland on March 24, 1921. He graduated from Estherwood High School in 1938 and went on to Southwest Louisiana Institute (now UL Lafayette), where he was a member of the basketball team and earned a degree in agriculture.

After graduating in 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as an air transportation technician during World War II. On leave from his military service, Sgt. Hamic married Emma Jane Fehlman on June 7, 1944.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1945, he began an over 70-year farming career, growing rice and soybeans on the family farm. He was one of the first to farm crawfish in Acadia Parish in the 1940s.

Causby was a dedicated family man who loved his friends, the outdoors, his farm and his community. He served on the Board of Supervisors of the Acadia Parish Soil and Water Conservation District, as secretary of the Crowley Rice Co-op Drier, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

For 40 years, he was a member of the Board of Directors for the Bank of Commerce and Trust Company.

He is survived by one daughter, Nancy Hamic Cantey and husband Butch of Crowley; one son, Stephen Causby Hamic and wife Rhonda of Crowley; one sister, Donna Loyce Riordan of St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Jamie Kirsch and husband Tim, Shawn Stokley and partner Marcella, Brandon Stokley and wife Lana, Charity Cantey, Kye Cantey, Lauren Daigle, Bryant Hamic and Stephen Hamic; six great-grandchildren, Katherine, Connor, and Samuel Kirsch, Nicolas Cantey, Cameron and Carson Stokley, and Peyton Stokley; and three godchildren, Patti Lynn LaCour Richard, Anne Landry Keller, and Miles Frank.

Mr. Hamic is preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jane Fehlman Hamic; one daughter, Jane Hamic Stokley; his parents, Samuel and Rose Lapleau Hamic Sr.; one sister, Rosalie Bienvenu; one brother, John T. Hamic; one son-in-law, Nelson Ray Stokley; and two great-grandchildren, Elise and Taylor Kirsch.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brandon Stokley, Kye Cantey, Bryant Hamic, Stephen Hamic; great-grandsons, Samuel Kirsch, Nicolas Cantey, Cameron Stokley, Carson Stokley; and grandson-in-law, Tim Kirsch.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Lux, Terrell Kalmbach, Phillip Green, John Bienvenu, Wes Bertrand, Howard Breaux, Randy Thibodeaux, and the employees of Bank of Commerce and Trust.

The family would like to thank Aletta Milson, Lenora George, Rosa Clement, Pam Cloud, Missy Sarver, and the Acadia General I.C.U. staff for their exceptional care, kindness and compassion given to Mr. Hamic and the family. The family would like to also thank Mrs. Alberta Lyons for coordinating the music for the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic School, Notre Dame Catholic High School; Acadia Parish Library; and/or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.