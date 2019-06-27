Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 417 W. Third St., Crowley, for Mrs. Beaulah Lee Cormier, 76, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

Fr. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Cormier leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Herbert Cormier of Crowley; two sons, Renwick Jermaine Cormier and Quincy Cormier (Champagne), both of Crowley; one granddaughter, Quinterria Brown of Crowley; one sister, Sheila Washington (Michael) of Crowley; a best friend/cousin, Adrean Johnson of Crowley; one neice; one nephew; and a host of relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelious and Pearl Allen Edwards.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.