Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Ms. Eunice G. LeBlanc, 90, who passed away at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Crowley.

Deacon Dennis LaCroix, from St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the Acadia Resthaven Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Saturday, June 29, at 9 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Survivors include one son, Rick and wife Millie LeBlanc of Lafayette; one daughter, Sue and husband Jeff Duhon of Crowley; one brother, Donald Garrie of Crowley; two grandchildren, Nicole and husband Danny Palmentier of Lafayette and Brett and wife Chelsea LeBlanc of Walker; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Palmentier, Sarah Palmentier, Rebecca Palmentier, Layni LeBlanc, Austin LeBlanc and Seth LeBlanc.

Ms. LeBlanc was preceded in death by her husband, A. Rodney LeBlanc; four sisters, Winnie Monceaux, Lucille Myers, Audry Simon and Wilma Veniza; two brothers, Bill and Whitney Garrie.

