A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jeffry Wayne Schultz, 61, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, with Rev. Joseph Tran as celebrant.

Visitation will be held prior to the Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.

Mr. Schultz passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Schultz is survived by his sisters, Suzie Schultz Miller of Mowata, and Carla Schultz Thevis and husband Jeff of Mowata; nephew, Karl Thevis and wife Sara of Mowata; niece and god-daughter, Emily Thevis of Mowata; and one great-niece, Hannah Thevis of Mowata; god-son, Jarrad Ward of Evangeline; two uncles, Leroy Schultz of Mowata and John Schultz and wife Cora of Branch; one aunt, Mona Ward and husband Charlie of Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Schultz and Loraine Klein Schultz; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Gesina Schultz and maternal grandparents, Paul and Eva Klein.

